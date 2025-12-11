Iraq security roundup: Grenade blasts, fraud ring, and wedding crash

Iraq security roundup: Grenade blasts, fraud ring, and wedding crash
2025-12-11T21:10:33+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public-safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 11, 2025.

Wedding Accident Injures Six (Kirkuk)

Six people—including the groom—were injured in a high-speed traffic accident during a wedding celebration in Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk. A medical source said all victims were transferred to Hawija Hospital with moderate injuries.

Foreign Residency Violations (Baghdad)

Rusafa police arrested eight foreign nationals in the Al-Zawra area for violating residency regulations. The detainees were transferred to a facility designated for foreign labor pending legal procedures.

Electronic Fraud Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced the arrest of members of a cross-provincial network involved in online scams and money laundering. The group allegedly impersonated electronic-payment companies to obtain victims’ personal and card data before withdrawing funds and laundering them abroad.

Hand Grenade Attack Damages Vehicles (Baghdad)

Unknown assailants on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade at a residence in Al-Shu’la, northwest Baghdad, damaging three nearby vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Family Casualties in Grenade Explosion (Dhi Qar)

Two children were killed and four relatives—including an elderly woman—were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a home in Qalat Sukkar, north of Dhi Qar. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Suicide Case Reported (Basra)

A young man in Basra died by suicide after hanging himself inside his home. Initial information suggests the act was linked to a romantic relationship with an American woman he was unable to marry. The victim reportedly worked for the Basra Gas Company.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon