Iraq security roundup: Grenade blasts, fraud ring, and wedding crash

Below is a summary of key security and public-safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 11, 2025.

Wedding Accident Injures Six (Kirkuk)

Six people—including the groom—were injured in a high-speed traffic accident during a wedding celebration in Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk. A medical source said all victims were transferred to Hawija Hospital with moderate injuries.

Foreign Residency Violations (Baghdad)

Rusafa police arrested eight foreign nationals in the Al-Zawra area for violating residency regulations. The detainees were transferred to a facility designated for foreign labor pending legal procedures.

Electronic Fraud Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced the arrest of members of a cross-provincial network involved in online scams and money laundering. The group allegedly impersonated electronic-payment companies to obtain victims’ personal and card data before withdrawing funds and laundering them abroad.

Hand Grenade Attack Damages Vehicles (Baghdad)

Unknown assailants on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade at a residence in Al-Shu’la, northwest Baghdad, damaging three nearby vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Family Casualties in Grenade Explosion (Dhi Qar)

Two children were killed and four relatives—including an elderly woman—were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a home in Qalat Sukkar, north of Dhi Qar. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Suicide Case Reported (Basra)

A young man in Basra died by suicide after hanging himself inside his home. Initial information suggests the act was linked to a romantic relationship with an American woman he was unable to marry. The victim reportedly worked for the Basra Gas Company.