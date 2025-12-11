Cybercrime crackdown nets global fraud network in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) on Thursday dismantled an international network involved in electronic fraud and money laundering across several provinces.

In a statement, the INIS reported that the network had been luring victims through deceptive calls, messages, and links impersonating electronic payment companies, obtaining personal data and bank-card information to withdraw funds and move them abroad before laundering the money back into Iraq.

The agency confirmed the arrest of several members, urging citizens to avoid engaging with unknown calls or messages, refrain from sharing personal or financial information, and report any similar activity.

Iraq is witnessing a surge in digital investment scams fueled by high youth unemployment and sophisticated fraud networks operating on WhatsApp and Telegram. These schemes—mirroring global patterns flagged by Interpol—have cost victims hundreds of millions of dinars and pushed cyber-fraud complaints past 4,000 in 2024, twice the previous year. With weak cyber legislation and low digital literacy, Iraq remains one of the region’s most exposed targets.

