Kirkuk starts post-rain maintenance on stations and tunnels

The Kirkuk Sewerage Directorate on Thursday launched a wide inspection campaign covering lift and pumping stations as well as several tunnel facilities to assess network conditions and service performance after heavy rainfall hit the province since Wednesday.

The tour included visits to major stations, monitoring the operation of tunnels, and checking water-collection basins to ensure their readiness. Technical teams also carried out extensive work to clear basins of sediment, debris, and mud brought in by floods and heavy rain, in addition to maintaining submersible pumps, screens, and spiral mechanisms to keep them operating efficiently during water-removal efforts.

Director Zagros Gali told Shafaq News that the aim of the campaign is to restore all stations to full capacity to ensure effective drainage of rainwater and reduce water accumulation that could impact environmental conditions and public health. He said regular and continuous maintenance is a top priority for the department, particularly during the rainy season.

Kirkuk witnessed heavy rainfall that caused flooding in several areas of the province. The downpour also led to the collapse of part of the Tuz Khurmatu–Kirkuk international bridge and the Daqouq overpass, resulting in major traffic disruptions along the route linking the provinces of Baghdad, Saladin, and Kirkuk.

