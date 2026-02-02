Iran, US may enter talks soon as Iranian FM stresses tangible results

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday signaled openness to negotiations with the United States, stressing that any dialogue must rest on “mutual respect” and produce tangible outcomes.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Araghchi described the past year as marked by major geopolitical shifts. He pointed to the 12-day war with Israel last June and a separate “terrorist incident” as pivotal events, noting that US rhetoric shifted from calls for “unconditional surrender” to demands for an unconditional ceasefire, an evolution he attributed to Iran’s response and internal cohesion.

Reaffirming continuity in Iran’s foreign policy, Araghchi underscored that Tehran “has not abandoned diplomacy” and remains focused on safeguarding national rights and interests. Engagement, he added, is acceptable only within defined principles, while signaling expectations for near-term diplomatic movement.

The remarks follow reports that Washington is considering direct talks with Tehran. Iranian media, citing informed sources, reported that discussions could begin within days, with Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar facilitating a possible meeting in Ankara. Tasnim News Agency cited rising prospects for negotiations, while Fars News Agency noted that President Masoud Pezeshkian authorized officials to proceed. If an initial framework is agreed, talks could involve Araghchi and US Envoy Steve Witkoff.

During a press conference earlier today, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei outlined Iran’s position, placing “sanctions relief” at the core of any process. The nuclear issue has been used as pressure, he argued, calling for lifting what Tehran considers “unjust measures” in return for steps affirming the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel’s Maariv newspaper, meanwhile, cited an Israeli source claiming that US President Donald Trump conveyed five demands to Tehran, including relinquishing enriched uranium stockpiles, dismantling nuclear and missile capabilities, and ending support for regional allies. The source assessed the terms as unacceptable to Iran and described the current phase as one of stalling.

Trump repeatedly threatened military action, urging Iran to negotiate over its nuclear and missile programs. Iran, in turn, warned that any US strike, whether limited or broad, would be treated as an “all-out war.”

