Duhok traders urge Iraq-Kurdistan negotiations over customs tariffs

Shafaq News- Duhok

The Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry warned on Wednesday that Iraq’s revised customs tariffs will lead to higher prices in local markets, citing the direct impact of increased duties on imported consumer goods.

The warning follows a recent decision by Iraq’s General Customs Authority to introduce a new customs tariff rate of 15% starting in early 2026, with the measure not applying to essential goods that affect citizens’ daily lives.

Speaking to Shafaq News, chamber head Shukri Jamil said customs authorities have already begun enforcing higher fees since the start of the year at all border crossings, replacing a previous flat rate of 1% with duties ranging between 6% and 30% on imports that include meat, fish, tea, and other everyday consumer items.

Jamil also highlighted trade-related difficulties, noting that companies operating in the Kurdistan Region face ongoing obstacles when transporting goods from the Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing with Turkiye to other Iraqi provinces.

He called on the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to open negotiations aimed at reaching coordinated solutions, while urging Kurdish lawmakers to intervene and return the issue to parliament to prevent further damage to the national economy.