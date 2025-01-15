Iran, Kurdistan Region to expand trade cooperation, plan 2025 expo in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a delegation from the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce and the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry held meetings to boost trade between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), with a particular focus on Duhok Province.

Shukri Jamil, President of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce, told Shafaq News, "The two sides agreed on key matters, including organizing an international exhibition for Iranian companies in Duhok in May 2025. They also agreed to exchange visits between Iranian business delegations—investors, company owners, and traders—to strengthen commercial ties and expand economic cooperation."

"The discussions covered Syria's economic situation, with both sides exploring ways to transport goods into Syria via Duhok, which will provide the necessary support to boost trade and increase economic exchanges between both sides.” Jamil added.

Notably, trade between Iran and the Kurdistan Region totals 6 billion dollars annually, accounting for nearly half of the trade crossing from Iran into Iraq through border crossings, making the Region a key market for Iran.