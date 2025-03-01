“La Seine” sails into Basra as diplomats discuss trade cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the French naval vessel “La Seine” docked at the Umm Qasr Base in Basra, marking the French Navy’s first visit to Iraq since 2011, while a diplomatic delegation visited Al-Faw Port to discuss infrastructure and trade cooperation.

French Defense Attaché in Iraq Eric Gomez described the ship’s arrival as a key step in enhancing military cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector. “Iraq has requested France’s assistance in training and structuring its future naval base in Al-Faw,” he told Shafaq News.

“This visit reinforces France’s role as a reliable defense partner and demonstrates our commitment to Iraq.”

Parallel to the military engagement, an informed Shafaq News source revealed that First Counselor and Deputy French Ambassador to Iraq, Benoît Combourieu, along with Second Counselor for Political and Press Affairs, Thibault Le Cordier, toured the port’s operational facilities.

“The delegation reviewed berth construction, container storage areas, and road networks while discussing the port’s operational logistics, depth, and development timeline,” the source noted, adding that they also met with Al-Faw Port officials to discuss major infrastructure projects, including the eastern breakwater naval base, and assessed the port’s readiness to integrate with Iraq’s Development Road project.

Talks extended to evaluating the movement of French commercial vessels and cargo traffic in comparison to other global shipping routes connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The delegation also examined administrative operations at the port and explored potential partnerships in maritime transport and trade.