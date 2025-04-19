Underwater progress: Second section of Grand Faw Tunnel successfully submerged

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq marked the completion of a key phase in the construction of the immersed tunnel at Grand Faw Port, a major infrastructure project underway in the southern province of Basra.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Farhan Al-Fartousi, director of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, confirmed that the second segment of the tunnel was successfully positioned beneath the Khor al-Zubair navigation channel. The section was submerged to a depth of 23 meters, with 12 meters of water above it. Measuring 126 meters in length and weighing 45,000 tonnes, the segment is equipped with advanced balance and guidance systems that enabled accurate placement and alignment with the first segment previously installed.

With the second segment in place, the completed portion of the tunnel now extends 441 meters out of a planned total of 1,244 meters.

In February, the company reported that the project contractor had started installing flotation devices, GPS systems, and surveying towers on the first tunnel segment in preparation for its immersion. These tools were used to ensure precise alignment of the structure beneath the navigation channel.

Al-Fartousi noted that all technical aspects of the tunnel are under close supervision by the company’s engineering teams in coordination with an Italian consultancy. He emphasized the importance of precision in the planning and execution process, stating that “every calculation must be exact; there is no margin for error in a project of this scale and complexity.”

The immersed tunnel forms part of the strategic Grand Faw Port project. Once completed, it will link the Faw Peninsula with the Umm Qasr area through an underwater route. The company expects construction of the tunnel to be finalized by the end of this year.