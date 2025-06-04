Iraq progresses Al-Faw Port tunnel project

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s General Company for Ports began floating the fourth concrete segment of the submerged tunnel at Grand Al-Faw Port, progressing the project despite challenging weather and environmental conditions.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Farhan Al-Fartousi, the company’s director general, described the operation as a “pivotal milestone,’’ explaining that the process involves draining balance tanks inside the concrete segment, which enables it to float once sediment and mud have been cleared from the basin.

Once afloat, the segment will be transported to the logistical quay for technical preparation. This phase includes installing surveying towers, GPS devices, and other logistical systems essential for ensuring precise placement beneath the Khor Al-Zubair navigational channel. Completion of this segment will extend the tunnel’s length to 693 meters.

The submerged tunnel, the first of its kind in the Middle East using immersed concrete segment technology, plays a strategic role in Grand Al-Faw Port’s infrastructure. It connects the two banks of the Khor Al-Zubair channel, establishing a vital corridor that links the southern berths with Iraq’s national road network.