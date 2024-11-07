Iraqi PM Al-Sudani highlights progress in Al-Faw Grand Port projects during Basra tour

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced the progress of key projects at Al-Faw Grand Port in Basra province, the southernmost part of the country.

Al-Sudani's announcement came during a maritime tour in which he reviewed the key projects at Al-Faw Grand Port in Basra, accompanied by the Minister of Transportation, the Governor of Basra, several members of parliament, advisors, and the Director General of the State Company for Iraqi Ports.

According to a statement from the PM's Media Office, Al-Sudani began his tour with the five berths for which he oversaw the handover ceremony earlier today. He then reviewed other projects, starting with the container yard and the wharf wall, which has reached 100% completion. He also visited the submerged tunnel, which is 58.47% complete and is one of the most significant projects within the Development Road initiative.

“During his tour, Prime Minister Al-Sudani was briefed on the progress of the navigation channel, with a completion rate of 77.41%,” the statement affirmed. “He concluded his tour by reviewing the progress on the road connecting Al-Faw Grand Port to the highway, which marks the start of the strategic Development Road. This project has now achieved a 92.42% completion rate.”

In this context, Al-Sudani praised the engineers, technicians, and workers involved in Al-Faw Grand Port projects “for their efforts over the past two years,” noting “the significant progress made since the government assumed its executive duties.”

Earlier today, during the ceremony of handover of the port’s five berths from the implementing Korean company, Al-Sudani said his government faced "significant challenges" in launching the vital Development Road project, noting that “Al-Faw Grand Port would reshape Iraq's historical geographical position.”

Notably, Al-Faw Grand Port, situated at the southern tip of the country, is seen as a key project in Iraq's efforts to strengthen its trade links and economic standing in the region. The port is expected to provide Iraq with a strategic entry point to the Gulf and enhance its trade capacity by providing an alternative route for the transit of goods.