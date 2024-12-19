Iraq to open Nasiriyah, Karbala, Mosul Airports, Faw Port in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq plans to open several major infrastructure projects in 2025, including airports in Al-Nasiriyah, Karbala, Mosul, and Al-Faw Grand Port in Basra. Iraqi Minister of Transport announced, on Thursday.

During a visit to Dhi Qar province, the minister Razzaq Muhibis told the media, including Shafaq News, that the Al-Nasiriyah International Airport project is expected to open in mid-2025 after significant progress in construction. “The airport will play a key role in boosting the region’s economy and infrastructure,” he added.

Regarding local projects in Dhi Qar, Muhibis pointed out that "technical teams in the ministry have completed all the requirements to bring the red bus [red double-decker buses] back to the streets of Al-Nasiriyah, in collaboration with the provincial government."

Al-Nasiriyah International Airport

Iraq's Al-Nasiriyah International Airport in Dhi Qar province covers 16 million square meters and include key facilities such as a passenger terminal, control tower, and a hotel. With a 3,400-meter runway, it will serve over 750,000 passengers annually, supporting both domestic and international travel.

The construction is being carried out by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

Karbala International Airport

Karbala International Airport, currently under development, spans approximately 45 million square meters between the towns of Karbala, Al-Hillah, and Al-Najaf. The airport aims to accommodate over 12 million pilgrims during key Shiite events and promote regional tourism.

The project is being executed in three phases: Phase 1 will handle 3 million passengers annually, with future expansions in Phase 2 (6 million) and Phase 3 (9 million).

The project will adhere to local and international aviation regulations and be licensed by the Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA).

Mosul International Airport

Mosul International Airport, which had been rendered inactive after the city’s occupation by the ISIS in 2014, is undergoing renovations by Turkish firms TAV Construction and 77 Construction.

Officials from the companies have stated that the airport is expected to reopen for civilian flights by the end of 2024. The ongoing repairs include the construction of service buildings, terminals, watchtowers, and perimeter walls. The project is being led by two highly experienced companies, with completion slated for the end of next year.

Al-Faw Grand Port

The foundation stone for Al-Faw Port was laid on April 5, 2010. This strategic project, with an estimated cost of approximately 4.6 billion euros (about $4.9 billion), is projected to have a capacity of 99 million tons annually, positioning it as one of the largest ports in the Gulf and the tenth largest worldwide.

Being one of the most significant projects within the Development Road initiative, the port has sparked substantial debate across Iraq, especially due to repeated delays in its completion. Members of Parliament have accused successive governments of making compromises with neighboring countries that ultimately slowed down the port's development to benefit competing regional ports. Additionally, the project suffered a major setback after the unexpected suicide of the technical director from South Korea's Daewoo Corporation, the company contracted to execute the project.