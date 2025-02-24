Faw-Umm Qasr road: 97% done, safety features installed

Shafaq News/ The completion rate of the road linking Al-Faw Grand Port and Umm Qasr Port has reached 97%, a milestone expected to enhance transportation between the two sites, the General Company for Iraqi Ports announced on Monday.

The company confirmed that construction is proceeding steadily. From Al-Faw side, both the first and second layers have been fully completed, with only parts of the third layer remaining (9 km for the return route and 26 km for the outbound). On Umm Qasr side, the first layer is complete, with only minor work left on the second and third layers.

Additionally, all safety barriers have been installed along both directions of the road, along with lighting between Al-Faw and the underground tunnel, and the necessary traffic signals.

The project spans 62 km and features three lanes, roundabouts, two bridges, and an intersection—all designed to improve traffic flow, boost overland transportation, and streamline cargo loading and unloading operations.