Basra: Dangerous chemical materials confiscated

Shafaq News – Umm Qasr

A large quantity of hazardous chemical materials was seized at Umm Qasr Port in Basra province, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

According to the source, Iraqi National Intelligence Service personnel, working in coordination with the Border Ports Authority, uncovered a significant number of barrels containing dangerous chemicals.

The origin of the materials and the method by which they entered the port remain unknown. No official statement has been issued so far.