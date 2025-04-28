Cooperation at sea: Iraqi navy joins allied maritime drill

Shafaq News/ Iraqi, US, British, and Kuwaiti naval forces completed a joint search and rescue exercise in international waters, Iraq’s Umm Qasr Naval Base announced on Monday.

In a statement, the Naval Command confirmed Iraq’s participation with patrol boat P-312 from the Second Patrol Boat Battalion of the First Naval Brigade, alongside vessels from allied navies. “The drill aimed to strengthen search and rescue operations and promote the exchange of operational expertise.”

The Command also noted that participating forces praised the Iraqi Navy’s performance and highlighted its growing capabilities and role in safeguarding Iraq’s territorial waters.