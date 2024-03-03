Iraqi Customs launches automation system at Umm Qasr Port

Shafaq News / The Iraqi General Commission for Customs commenced the implementation of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) on Sunday at the main reception area of Umm Qasr Port in the south of the country.

The Commission stated that the Ministry of Finance signaled the application of the program during a ceremony attended by ASYCUDA-UNCTAD Representative in Iraq Nizar Ammari, along with several officials and department heads.

According to the statement, the Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, highlighted that the implementation of this system at Umm Qasr Port is “part of the government's strategic plan to adopt modern technologies.”

She emphasized that “the automation system will achieve financial discipline, error reduction, and enhancing efficiency in utilizing government resources, in addition to providing accurate information.”

The minister affirmed that “this step is one of many taken by the government to embrace technology and keep pace with global standards.”

During the ceremony, General Customs Director-General Hassan Al Ukaily stated that “the Commission is committed to its duties, focusing on facilitating legitimate trade, protection, and revenue collection.”

He emphasized that “the ASYCUDA system will aid in enforcing government decisions related to restrictions and prohibitions, safeguarding consumers and society from illicit materials, as well as enhancing revenue control.”

The authority noted that it had previously “implemented this program at Baghdad International Airport/Cargo Customs, confirming that steps are underway to apply it in all customs zones and centers.”

Furthermore, the Iraqi General Commission for Customs explained that “the automation and modernization of customs through the ASYCUDA program, operational in over 100 countries, was initiated following a partnership agreement signed by the Ministry of Finance with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in 2021.”