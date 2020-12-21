Umm Qasr port to adopt Barcode technology

Shafaq News / The General Company for Ports of Iraq intends to use barcodes to enter trucks to the northern port of Umm Qasr, to avoid fraud, and impose penalties on violators.

The director of the northern port of Umm Qasr, Farzadq Abdulrazzaq, stated that it was agreed with the assistant director of operations at Nafez Square to organize the entry of trucks by using barcodes for the drivers and prevent them from standing in the yards, as well as imposing fines on violators that may reach 150 thousand dinars or even prevent them from entering the port for a month.