Iraq’s Basra Council picks Alaa Salman to lead Investment Authority

The Basra Provincial Council on Wednesday selected Alaa Abdul-Hussein Salman to head the provincial Investment Authority, and Muhannad Al-Hajjaj as deputy in a majority vote held during a closed session, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Earlier this week, a source familiar with the matter revealed to Shafaq News that Governor Asaad Al-Eidani extended the term of acting head Salman by three months, despite a court ruling ordering his removal.

Atyaf Al-Tamimi, head of the Provincial Council’s Investment Committee, said the council sent several official letters to judicial authorities to challenge the extension. She argued that during the former administration, officials approved 67 residential investment complexes that failed to reduce Basra’s housing shortage and instead worsened the situation.

