Iraq, Iran stress on peaceful resolution to nuclear impasse

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein reviewed the latest developments in US-Iran nuclear talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a Sunday phone call, as negotiators gear up for a new round of talks in Geneva next week.

A statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry indicated that the call also covered rising regional military tensions, with both officials underlining that dialogue and peaceful negotiations remain the most effective way to ease friction and reinforce regional stability.

The two ministers further agreed to maintain close coordination, exchanging perspectives on shared concerns amid the “sensitive political environment in the Middle East.”

وزير الخارجية فؤاد حسين يَبحَثُ هاتِفياً مَعَ عباس عراقجي تَطَوُّراتِ المَسارِ التَّفاوُضي وَالمُستَجِدّات الإقليمية – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/mBl0e9bfmy pic.twitter.com/wQVHbkP5RC — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) February 22, 2026

Earlier today, Araghchi confirmed he is likely to meet US envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva next week, stressing that a “good chance” remains for a diplomatic resolution of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh reported that the national Army is fully prepared across all operational levels, keeping a close watch on movements in the region and beyond. He added that while Iranian missiles cannot reach the US, Tehran retains the right to strike American bases if provoked.

On February 19, US President Donald Trump set a 15-day deadline for Iran to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal,” warning of potential consequences. Tehran, however, reaffirmed its uranium enrichment rights. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”

Both sides have resumed Omani-mediated talks this month, holding rounds in Muscat and Geneva. The New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are now stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

Read more: Iran–US talks: Diplomatic breakthrough or imminent military confrontation?