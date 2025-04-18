Iran’s FM: US conduct will decide indirect talks’ future

Shafaq News/ Tehran will evaluate the future of its indirect negotiations with the United States based on Washington’s conduct in the upcoming round, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Friday.

Speaking during a visit to Moscow, Araghchi emphasized that Iran “clearly and firmly” outlined its position, approaching the negotiations with “complete seriousness.” He warned against “contradictory messages” from the US, stressing that “only what is formally conveyed at the negotiating table—via mediation—will carry weight.”

Araghchi also affirmed that Iran’s stance remains consistent, rejecting any suggestion of shifting positions. “We are not among those who change their approach daily,” he remarked.

The FM confirmed that the next round of talks will take place in Rome, while Oman continues to serve as the official mediator. He also highlighted Russia and China’s readiness to support the process, saying Iran’s indirect diplomatic initiative had been well received by international actors.

Araghchi is scheduled to travel to Rome on Saturday for the next round of negotiations.

Earlier today, the Iranian FM declared that Tehran stands fully prepared to repel any threats or attacks, asserting that while Iran does not threaten its neighbors, it will strike back decisively against any act of aggression.

His remarks followed a warning from US President Donald Trump, who cautioned that Iran could face “unprecedented bombing” if diplomacy fails.