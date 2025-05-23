Iran rejects US demand for ZERO enrichment ahead of key nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Friday that Tehran would not accept any nuclear agreement with the United States if Washington insists on a complete halt to uranium enrichment.

In a post on X, published before his departure to Rome, Araghchi stated that the nuclear deal equation is simple, “Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal.” Adding that it is “Time to decide."

His remarks come ahead of the fifth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, set to take place in the Italian capital. The Iranian delegation is expected to include senior experts in politics, law, and economics, signaling Tehran’s serious approach to the negotiations.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Araghchi departed Tehran early Friday amid heightened tensions over the nuclear file, particularly after Iran labeled new US sanctions as a direct blow to diplomatic efforts.

Washington has maintained that full cessation of uranium enrichment is a core requirement for any agreement, arguing it is the only way to ensure Iran does not attain nuclear weapons capability. Tehran, however, sees such a condition as a violation of its sovereign rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iranian officials have accused the US of undermining diplomacy through what they describe as “unlawful and coercive” sanctions targeting Iran’s construction sector and strategic industries. The timing of these sanctions, imposed just days before the Rome talks, has raised questions about Washington’s intent.