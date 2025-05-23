Iran on US sanctions: Crimes Against Humanity

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned the latest US sanctions targeting its construction industry and ten industrial materials describing them as unlawful and inhumane.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, “Marco Rubio's State Department hit a new low in America’s long history of unlawful coercive and hostile measures against the Iranian nation by expanding sanctions to construction and home building. That’s as outrageous as it is unlawful and inhuman.”

He accused the United States of systematically depriving Iranians of their basic rights, “These multi-layered sanctions are no less than crimes against humanity. They are designed to obstruct every aspect of Iran’s development and to undermine the Iranian people’s dignity.”

Baghaei also pointed out that announcing new sanctions on the eve of the fifth round of Iran-US indirect talks raises “serious doubts about Washington’s sincerity and commitment to diplomacy.”

Marco Rubio's State Department hit a new low in American long history of unlawful coercive & hostile measures against the Iranian nation by further expanding their unlawful sanctions to construction sector and home building. That's as outrageous as it is unlawful and inhuman.… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) May 23, 2025

Iranian and US delegations are expected to arrive in Rome on Friday for the fifth round of indirect negotiations.