Iraq's Supreme Court insists rulings are binding, defying Judicial Council

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court reaffirmed on Wednesday that its rulings, including injunctions, are final and binding on all authorities.

The court issued an interim order yesterday, suspending the implementation of three controversial laws, including the General Amnesty Law. In response, the Supreme Judicial Council argued that laws cannot be challenged for unconstitutionality until they are published in the official gazette.

Responding to the Judicial Council, the court cited Article 94 of the 2005 Iraqi Constitution, which states that decisions of the Federal Supreme Court are "final and binding on all authorities."

"This provision applies to all judgments and decisions issued by the court, including injunctions," the statement said, emphasizing that the constitution safeguards its rulings from appeal and mandates their enforcement.