Political blocks agree to include General Amnesty Law in upcoming parliament session

Shafaq News/ On Monday, political blocs reached an agreement to include the General Amnesty Law on the agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session.

Iraqi MP Raad al-Dahlaki stated, "We are pleased to inform our innocent detainees and their families that an agreement was reached during today's meeting of political bloc leaders to include the General Amnesty Law in the agenda for the next two parliamentary sessions for its first reading and subsequent voting, to ensure justice within the Parliament after years of suffering and injustice due to secret informants and false accusations."

Since the formation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government, the fate of the General Amnesty Law has been uncertain.

Despite political agreement on its legislation, observers have noted a lack of political will, particularly from the Coordination Framework, to advance the law and fulfill promises made to other parties (Sunni groups) to ensure their participation in the new government.

The General Amnesty Law is one of the key demands of Sunni blocs, which insisted on its passage during negotiations for the formation of the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which included the Shiite Coordination Framework, Kurdish, and Sunni blocs, resulting in the establishment of the new government under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

According to Sunni lawmakers, the government program includes the issuance of the General Amnesty Law, security vetting in their governorates, and the cancellation or suspension of agencies that have been a source of concern and crisis for them.