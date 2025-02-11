+57,000 detainees to benefit from General Amnesty Law in Iraq

Shafaq News/ 57,280 detainees are eligible for release under the General Amnesty Law, sources in the Iraqi Parliament revealed on Tuesday.

“Some courts have already begun implementing the law, despite initial legal challenges and parliamentary objections regarding the inclusion of certain crimes,” Shafaq News sources reported.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court officially revoked its previous injunction that had suspended the implementation of three controversial laws: the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Property Restitution Law. The decision came during a public session where Court President Jasem Al-Omari announced the dismissal of the legal challenge against these laws, allowing them to proceed.