Former detainees recount abuse inside Israeli prisons

Shafaq News - Gaza

Palestinians recently released from Israeli detention have recounted to Shafaq News their "harrowing experiences" of systematic abuse inside Israeli prisons, describing torture, starvation, and sexual violence during their captivity.

Former detainee Mahmoud Abu Ghubn said he and others were kept in chains for hours, unable to sleep as guards detonated stun grenades inside the cells. “The situation was tragic,” he recalled.

Mohammed Fayad described “brutal” torture combined with deliberate food deprivation, saying the conditions amounted to both physical and psychological abuse. “The joy of freedom is beyond words,” he expressed.

After spending 22 years behind bars, Mansour Riyan said deaths among prisoners were a frequent occurrence due to electrocution, gas exposure, and dog attacks. “Prisoners die every day... The environment was unbearable.”

Read more: Tears and joy as Gaza families reunite with prisoners

Zidan Shammali recounted even more severe violations, including sexual assaults allegedly committed by soldiers using dogs and metal batons. “There are things too difficult to speak about,” he said, describing acts he called “beyond human limits.”

Nutritional deprivation was also widespread, according to Mahmoud Halawa, who confirmed that each prisoner received only about 350 grams of bread a day and half a cup of lentils and rice. He reported “very poor treatment,” accusing Druze soldiers in the Israeli army of particularly harsh conduct.

The testimonies come amid a US-brokered prisoner exchange initiative, introduced by US President Donald Trump, that took effect on Tuesday as part of an ongoing ceasefire arrangement. Israel has reportedly released 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, including all women and minors arrested since October 7.