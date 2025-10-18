Gaza Health Ministry: Bodies released by Israel show signs of abuse

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Saturday the arrival of 15 bodies released by Israeli authorities, some showing signs of abuse and torture.

According to the ministry, the remains were delivered through the Red Cross, raising the total received to 135. Medical teams are following established procedures and protocols to examine, document, and eventually return the bodies to their families.

So far, relatives have identified seven of the bodies, several of which bore marks of beatings, hand restraints, and blindfolds.

The release is part of a US-brokered prisoner exchange initiative introduced by President Donald Trump, which took effect on Tuesday as part of an ongoing ceasefire arrangement. Under the deal, Israel reportedly freed 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, including all women and minors arrested since October 7.

