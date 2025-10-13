Tears and joy as Gaza families reunite with prisoners

Shafaq News – Gaza

Amid emotional scenes, dozens of Palestinian families on Monday welcomed their relatives released by Israel under the brokered ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that large crowds gathered since early morning at the Beit Hanoun crossing and several reception sites across the Gaza Strip, waving Palestinian flags and photos of their imprisoned relatives.

The crowds greeted the released detainees, with one video capturing a Kurdistan Region flag raised alongside the Palestinian flag—among several banners displayed in appreciation of those who contributed humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Um Khaled Abu Jarad, mother of one of the released prisoners, told Shafaq News, “My son has been detained for nine months, and today I came with my children and neighbors to receive him. My happiness is immense, even though his father was killed in the war.”

Mohammed Abu Deeb, another parent, said, “I lost five family members, but my feelings today are indescribable as I welcome my son after a long imprisonment by Israel. It’s even more special because today is his birthday, so our joy is doubled.”

The mother of Mohammed Abu Laban recounted, “My son is a doctor who was arrested while working at Al-Aqsa Hospital. He spent twenty months in Israeli prisons, and today feels like a holiday for our family.”

Families expressed hope that future releases would include the remaining Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, allowing, as Um Khaled expressed, “joy to reach every Palestinian home.”