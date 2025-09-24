Detained Iraqis return home from Saudi custody

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A group of Iraqi citizens detained in Saudi Arabia has returned to Baghdad after months in custody, the Prime Minister’s office announced on Wednesday.

The office said Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani sent a delegation led by his chief of staff, Ihsan al-Awadi, to Riyadh on Tuesday evening. The delegation received the detainees and accompanied them back to Baghdad on a special flight later the same day.

Independent Iraqi lawmaker Raed al-Maliki, who has been following the case, said in August that nine Iraqis were arrested during the Umrah pilgrimage “without charges,” accusing Saudi authorities of mistreatment and warning the case could provoke public anger if unresolved.

Neither Baghdad nor Riyadh has disclosed details on the reasons for the detentions.