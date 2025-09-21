Saudi Arabia frees detained Iraqis after Baghdad pressure

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Riyadh

Saudi authorities have released several Iraqis who were being held in the Kingdom, Iraqi lawmaker Raed al-Maliki said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia has yet to comment on the matter.

In August, al-Maliki revealed to Shafaq News that nine Iraqis were detained without charges and accused Riyadh of mistreating them, warning the issue risked sparking public anger if left unresolved.

Saudi Arabia later pledged to make every effort to secure the release of Iraqi citizens detained during the Umrah pilgrimage, according to Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.