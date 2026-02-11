Turkiye endorses Damascus-SDF accords for unified Syria

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday backed the recent agreements between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government, presenting them as a step toward a unified Syrian army and a single state structure.

Addressing lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Erdogan urged the SDF to honor its commitments, abandon violence, and avoid repeating what he described as past mistakes.

“The roadmap for achieving lasting peace in Syria has become clear,” he remarked, urging all sides to refrain from extreme demands or missteps that could derail progress.

He also indicated that Ankara is not seeking any regional influence, citing Turkish humanitarian institutions working across Syria to deliver aid in support of the country’s unity and territorial integrity.

On January 30, the Syrian government and the SDF agreed to halt fighting that left dozens dead or injured and forced thousands of Kurdish families to flee their homes. The arrangement includes withdrawals from contact lines, Interior Ministry deployments to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, the gradual integration of local security forces to stabilize northeastern Syria, and Syrian government control of border crossings and oil fields in the region.

