Turkiye pushes SDF on Syria unity commitments

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday emphasized that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) must uphold their commitments and contribute to Syria's national unity.

His comments referred to a deal announced earlier this year between Damascus and the SDF. In March, the Syrian government confirmed reaching an agreement to integrate civil and military institutions in northern and eastern Syria into state structures. The deal reaffirmed Syria’s territorial integrity and opposed any steps toward partition.

However, tensions resurfaced this week after heavy clashes erupted between the SDF and the Syrian army in Aleppo’s Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

Amid these developments, the pro-government daily Turkiye, citing military sources, reported that “if the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) [regarded as the backbone of the SDF], backed by Israel, do not join the Syrian army, the Turkish Armed Forces will intervene and bring a definitive end to the issue through a joint operation.”

Tension further escalated after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani reportedly declined to meet Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) Co-Chair Ilham Ahmad during her recent visit to the capital, where discussions on the March 10 accord were expected to continue.