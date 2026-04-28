Lebanon toll rises to 2,534 killed in Israeli attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 2,534 people and injured 7,863 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday, amid continued attacks in southern Lebanon.

Local media reported Israeli strikes and military activity across multiple areas in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, and Tyre districts, including shelling, demolitions, aerial surveillance, and helicopter fire.

الجيش الإسرائيلي ينفذ تفجيرات ضخمة في محيط بلدة القنطرة قضاء مرجعيون جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/APVjd7hz2L — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 28, 2026

On April 24, US President Donald Trump announced a three-week extension of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, days before the initial 10-day truce was due to expire on April 26. Despite the ceasefire, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research documented 478 violations between April 16 and 22.

Hezbollah also said it carried out multiple drone attacks, targeting a military bulldozer in Bint Jbeil, a gathering of Israeli soldiers in al-Qantara, and a Merkava tank at the same location, “in response to the ceasefire breaches.”

The Israeli army, meanwhile, claimed that it intercepted a suspected aerial target over southern Lebanon and that several explosive drones launched by Hezbollah detonated near its positions without causing casualties, describing the incidents as “additional ceasefire violations.”

#عاجل ‼️قبل وقت قصير، تم إطلاق صواريخ اعتراضية نحو هدف جوي مشبوه تم رصده في المنطقة التي تعمل فيها قوات جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي في جنوب لبنان، ولا تزال نتائج عملية الاعتراض قيد الفحص.⭕️الهدف لم يخترق إلى داخل أراضي الدولة. ووفقًا للسياسة المتبعة، لم يتم تفعيل صفارات الإنذار.… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) April 28, 2026

Since the resumption of operations in southern Lebanon, the military estimated that its wounded have risen to at least 735, including 44 in critical condition and 100 with moderate injuries.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel