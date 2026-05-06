Two Israeli strikes kill 9 in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least nine people were killed and 16 others wounded on Wednesday in Israeli strikes on three towns in southern Lebanon, local media reported.

Raids also targeted multiple areas across Tyre, Nabatieh, and Bint Jbeil districts in the south. An Israeli drone hit a vehicle between Wadi Jilo and Tayr Debba, where civil defense teams later recovered two bodies.

في الجنوب.. "بيي راح"يوم آخر من العدوان على جنوب لبنان أدى الى وقوع شهداء وجرحى، حيث استهدفت غارات إسرائيلية منطقة الداودية عند أطراف بلدة السكسكية قضاء صيدا.#أخبار_الجديد #جنوب_لبنان #عاجل pic.twitter.com/zNJhtcRsO3 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 6, 2026

Lebanese authorities also recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 2,702 people and injured 8,311 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah said it launched rocket fire targeting a gathering of Israeli troops and military vehicles in the town of Reshaf, framing the operation as “a response to repeated violations and attacks on southern Lebanese villages.”

The Israeli army, meanwhile, claimed that more than 2,000 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” and pledged to expand operations against the group. It also indicated that one Israeli soldier was “seriously wounded” after an explosive drone detonated in southern Lebanon.

🔸رئيس الأركان في جولة داخل جنوب لبنان: مهمتكم هي إزالة أي تهديد عن بلداتنا وعن قواتنا. كل إمكانيات جيش الدفاع تحت تصرفكم ولا قيود عليكم فيما يتعلق باستخدام القوة، واصلوا تنفيذ مهمة رصد القوات المعادية في المنطقة والقضاء عليها. 🔻منذ بداية عملية زئير الأسد تم القضاء على أكثر من… pic.twitter.com/XKxUX93Ez1 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 6, 2026

Israeli military radio reported that five soldiers have been killed and 33 wounded since the ceasefire took effect. The army placed the total number of wounded since the resumption of operations in southern Lebanon at around 735, including 44 in critical condition and 100 with moderate injuries.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel