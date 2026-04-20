Israel strikes Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and military activity continued across southern Lebanon on Monday despite a US-brokered ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

Warplanes struck al-Tiri in Bint Jbeil district, while a drone hit a house in Borj Qalaouiyeh at dawn. Israeli forces also carried out controlled demolitions of residential buildings in several towns in Tyre district, including Shamaa, Naqoura, and al-Bayyada, as well as al-Qantara in Marjayoun district.

Surveillance drones flew at low altitude over Tyre, Beirut and its southern suburbs, and Baalbek.

استمرار تحليق الطيران المُسيَّر فوق بيروت وضواحيها على علو منخفض pic.twitter.com/noDslBuR3y — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 20, 2026

On X, the Israeli army claimed it struck a launch platform in the Qalaouiyeh area north of the forward line, alleging it was “loaded and ready to fire” and posed an “immediate threat” to its forces and northern communities. The military also issued warnings advising residents to avoid movement south of several areas, including zones near the Litani River, indicating continued restrictions on access to frontline towns.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم منصة إطلاق معبئة وجاهزة للإطلاق في جنوب لبنان شمال خط الدفاع الأمامي لإزالة تهديد فوري🔸خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية هاجم جيش الدفاع منصة إطلاق معبئة وجاهزة للإطلاق في منطقة قلاوية بجنوب لبنان، شمال خط الدفاع الأمامي، بهدف منع تهديد مباشر على بلدات الشمال.… pic.twitter.com/M8EwsdUcfJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 20, 2026

#عاجل ‼️رسالة عاجلة إلى سكان جنوب لبنان⭕️خلال فترة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار يواصل جيش الدفاع تمركزه في مواقعه بجنوب لبنان في مواجهة النشاطات الإرهابية المستمرة لمنظمة حزب الله.⭕️حرصًا على سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلاتكم وحتى إشعار آخر انتم مطالبون بعدم التحرك جنوب خط القرى التالية… pic.twitter.com/bncWx0k4Ts — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 20, 2026

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under the deal, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that its official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in “self-defense.”

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have maintained positions inside a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, with local media and officials pointing to continued operations targeting perceived threats.

Since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's power blocks peace with Israel