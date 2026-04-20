Israel strikes Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel strikes Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
2026-04-20T10:00:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and military activity continued across southern Lebanon on Monday despite a US-brokered ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

Warplanes struck al-Tiri in Bint Jbeil district, while a drone hit a house in Borj Qalaouiyeh at dawn. Israeli forces also carried out controlled demolitions of residential buildings in several towns in Tyre district, including Shamaa, Naqoura, and al-Bayyada, as well as al-Qantara in Marjayoun district.

Surveillance drones flew at low altitude over Tyre, Beirut and its southern suburbs, and Baalbek.

On X, the Israeli army claimed it struck a launch platform in the Qalaouiyeh area north of the forward line, alleging it was “loaded and ready to fire” and posed an “immediate threat” to its forces and northern communities. The military also issued warnings advising residents to avoid movement south of several areas, including zones near the Litani River, indicating continued restrictions on access to frontline towns.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under the deal, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that its official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in “self-defense.”

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have maintained positions inside a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, with local media and officials pointing to continued operations targeting perceived threats.

Since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's power blocks peace with Israel

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon