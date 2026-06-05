Dollar gains as Middle East tensions unsettle markets

Shafaq News

The Japanese yen tested the 160-per-dollar barrier on Friday, drawing sharp official warnings, as the dollar held ​firm ahead of key U.S. employment data and Middle East tensions underpinned safe-haven demand.

Peace talks between the U.S. and ‌Iran are at a stalemate, and a reignition of hostilities this week has kept oil above $90 a barrel, raising risks to global growth.

The yen headed for a fourth straight weekly loss against the dollar, having unwound gains from official buying in late April and early May. By Friday, it was pressing the ​160-per-dollar mark that has triggered intervention in the past, prompting another warning from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who said Japan was ready ​to respond at any time and reserved the right to take "decisive action" against excessive volatility. The yen ⁠was last at 159.93 per dollar.

"Markets are probably a bit reluctant to try to test the BOJ too much" ahead of ​the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later Friday, as authorities have shown renewed willingness to intervene, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ​ANZ.

Despite the risk of intervention, investors have built the largest bearish yen position since July 2024 in recent weeks . Without a meaningful shift in the outlook for rates and economic growth in Japan, analysts say there is little incentive to unravel those holdings, currently worth nearly $9 billion, according to LSEG data.

The ​Bank of Japan is widely expected to raise interest rates this month, as rising energy import costs add to price pressures. Money ​markets also point to a second hike by year-end.

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The dollar has been the stand-out in foreign exchange this week, rising about ‌0.4% ⁠against a basket of major currencies and around 1.3% over the past month. It has been supported by strong U.S. data, expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven demand amid concerns about the impact of higher energy prices on importers such as the euro zone, Japan and China.

Citi's U.S. economic surprise index has hit a three-year high as data on employment, consumer spending and business activity ​have beaten forecasts, reviving the "American exceptionalism" ​narrative. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ⁠have risen 50 basis points since the start of the Iran war, more than those of any other major economy, except Britain where yields are up 66 bps .

"The U.S. is still providing positive ​economic surprises ... with two-year yields north of 4%, you end up with a scenario where suddenly ​the conditions for ⁠the dollar remain reasonably supportive. And conversely, from a euro perspective, the perpetuation of elevated energy prices remains a drag on activity there," CIBC Capital Markets head of G10 FX, Jeremy Stretch, said.

The euro, down 1% over the past month despite expectations of up to three European ⁠Central Bank ​rate hikes this year, was up 0.2% on Friday at $1.1634 . The pound edged ​up to $1.345.

Markets now await U.S. nonfarm payrolls later in the day. A Reuters poll forecast an 85,000 rise in jobs in May after a 115,000 increase in ​April, with the unemployment rate seen steady at 4.3%.

(REUTERS)

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