Israeli strikes kill 16 civilians in south Lebanon, Hezbollah steps up drone attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 15 others, Lebanese medical and media sources reported on Tuesday.

An Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Tyre district killed 10 people, including women and children, while rescue teams continued recovering victims from beneath the rubble, medical sources said. In the town of Kfarsir, four people, including two women, were killed after an Israeli warplane struck a house in the al-Mahfara neighborhood, destroying the building. Two other people were killed separately, one in Harouf in the Nabatieh district after a drone strike near the municipal building, and another in the town of Froun in the Bint Jbeil district following a drone strike targeting a motorcycle.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes targeting the towns of Kfarreman, Kafra, Kfardounine, Al-Shahabiya, Al-Rayhan heights, Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Al-Qusaybah, Debbine, Maarakeh, Al-Bazourieh, Al-Majadel, Al-Housh-Tyre area, Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, and the city of Nabatieh.

Israeli artillery shelling additionally targeted the areas of Arid Debbine-Marjayoun and Beit Yahoun.

Hezbollah announced a series of attacks targeting Israeli military positions and troop gatherings. The group said it targeted Israeli army troops positioned inside a tent in the settlement of Doviv using a suicide drone and struck an Israeli military vehicle in the Misgav Am settlement with another attack drone. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that a vehicle was targeted on the road near Misgav Am, leaving one person seriously wounded.

Hezbollah also said it targeted an Israeli military communications vehicle in the square of the town of Taybeh with an attack drone and launched rockets at a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles in the town of Reshaf.

The group further announced attacks using swarms of suicide drones against Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings west of the Arab Al-Aramshe village in northern Israel, as well as against the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site. Hezbollah additionally said it struck an Iron Dome platform at the Jal Al-Allam site with an attack drone, claiming it had destroyed the system.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the number of people killed in the Israeli war since March 2 had risen to 3,042, with 9,301 others wounded as of May 19.Israeli health authorities, which maintain strict restrictions, reported that 1,043 Israeli officers and soldiers had been wounded since fighting resumed on the Lebanese front, including 59 in serious condition and 122 moderately injured.

Read more:Southern Lebanon counts a second toll beyond the dead: LANDS