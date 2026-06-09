Southern Lebanon comes under new wave of Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes and drones launched a wave of strikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported, while Israel ordered residents of Tyre and surrounding areas to evacuate.

Residential districts in Tyre were among the areas hit, with rescue teams recovering one body and searching for people trapped beneath the rubble. Raids also struck Nabatieh district, Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, Ramadiyeh, Abbassiyeh, and Biyout al-Sayyad in Tyre district, while artillery fire targeted the outskirts of Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, Srifa, Froun, Qlaileh, and Touline across Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts.

Among the fatalities were a poultry farm owner in Adshit and a 16-year-old boy in Habboush, both in Nabatieh district, as well as two people who died in an overnight drone strike on Kfarreman.

The Israeli army instructed residents of Tyre, including the city’s Christian quarter and nearby camps, to move north of the Zahrani River, alleging that Hezbollah was operating from civilian areas.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان مدينة صور - بما فيها الحارة المسيحية - والمخيمات والأحياء المحيطة بها وفق ما يعرض في الخارطة🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار واستهداف الجبهة الداخلية الاسرائيلية يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي لا ينوي… pic.twitter.com/MHSBQ0d58e — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 9, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that attacks on Monday near a Red Cross center and in the town of Marwaniyeh left seven people dead and 18 others injured, including paramedics, women, and a child.

The ministry put the cumulative toll since Israeli military operations resumed on March 2 at 3,637 dead and 11,188 wounded, including women and children.

مراسل الجديد: مسيّرة تستهدف سيارة في بلدة الشرقية بقضاء النبطية pic.twitter.com/DoWoHePAZu — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 9, 2026

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for 16 operations a day earlier, targeting Israeli forces, military vehicles, and positions with rockets, drones, and artillery fire.

According to the Israeli military, 30 soldiers and officers have been killed on the Lebanese front since March 2.

Read more: Israel's war fell on Christians and Shiites in Southern Lebanon