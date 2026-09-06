Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Sunday directed authorities to allocate 30 billion dinars ($22.9 million) to the 30,000-seat Al-Diwaniyah Stadium to accelerate construction and complete the facility.

According to an official document from the Prime Minister’s Office to the Finance Ministry, the funds will be released in installments based on completion rates.

Al-Diwaniyah has faced a broader financial crisis that has stalled development projects across the southern Iraqi province. On June 17, Governor Abbas Al-Zamili told Shafaq News that the province needs at least 500 billion dinars ($380 million) to resume work and revive economic activity, with several projects having exceeded 90% completion before funding stopped.

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