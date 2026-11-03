Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s crude oil exports rose 9.5% in October to 3.35 million barrels per day (bpd), approaching pre-war levels as shipments increased through southern terminals and the northern pipeline to Turkiye, Bloomberg reported.

According to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg and energy analytics firms, Iraq recorded the second-largest increase among four major Gulf Arab oil producers, with shipments through its northern route nearly doubling.

Read more: Iraq’s oil exports via Turkiye reach 500,000 bpd

Combined exports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait rose 10% from September to 15.53 million bpd, roughly matching pre-war levels. Saudi Arabia led the growth, with exports rising 13% to 7 million bpd through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea terminals, including a 35% increase in shipments from Yanbu to 3.07 million bpd.

The UAE increased its flows by 50,000 bpd to 3.74 million bpd, the highest since July, while Kuwait recorded a roughly one-third jump to 1.44 million bpd.

Iran, however, recorded no detected crude or condensate exports for a second consecutive month under the US naval blockade, although Bloomberg cautioned that the figures may be incomplete because many tankers disable their tracking systems while navigating the Persian Gulf.

The recovery in Gulf Arab oil shipments has helped maintain global supplies despite regional tensions, easing pressure on prices. Brent crude traded near $106 per barrel on Monday.

OPEC and its allies are assessing member countries’ production capacity ahead of a November 29 meeting to discuss output targets for 2027.

Read more: Iraq’s Hormuz reliance exposed as regional wars drag on