Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s oil exports through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port have risen by nearly 43%, from 350,000 to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), after Baghdad began routing crude from Basra’s southern oil fields through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, three sources at the state-run North Oil Company told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The sources, who work in production, pipeline operations, and exports, said shipments had reached this level for the first time since exports resumed through the network. To accommodate the additional volumes, Iraq has begun transporting Basra crude by tanker truck to the Khurmala oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan, where it enters the northern pipeline system bound for Ceyhan.

Basra now accounts for 200,000 bpd, or 40% of total shipments, followed by oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan with 175,000 bpd (35%) and Kirkuk fields operated by the North Oil Company with 125,000 bpd (25%).

On August 1, Iraq and Turkiye signed a one-year agreement to transport at least 750,000 bpd of Iraqi crude to Ceyhan, while negotiations continued on broader cooperation in oil, electricity, and water resources.

During an October 3 visit to Ankara, Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi reported progress toward a wider export agreement, including plans to expand capacity and attract Turkish investment in Iraq’s energy sector. The two countries also formed joint technical committees to explore oil field investment opportunities and oil infrastructure development.

Read more: Iraq–Turkiye pipeline restart reshapes energy balance