Shafaq News- Ilam

More than 5.1 million Iranian and foreign travelers passed through Iran’s Mehran border crossing with Iraq during the first seven months of the year, according to Ilam province’s Roads and Transportation Directorate.

Iran’s Mehr news agency quoted the director-general of roads and transportation in Ilam as saying that 4,139,584 Iranian travelers and 967,355 foreign nationals used the crossing during the period.

Mehran, opposite Zurbatiyah on the Iraqi side, is one of the main land crossings between Iran and Iraq, particularly for religious pilgrims traveling to holy sites.