Shafaq News- Kermanshah

Kermanshah province in western Iran exported $1,408,533,000 worth of goods to Iraq during the first seven months of the year, with shipments totaling 3,850,000 tons, provincial customs authorities said on Sunday.

Citing Kermanshah Customs Director-General Daryoush Sadeghi, Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the Qasr-e Shirin Free Zone customs office —bordering Iraq’s Diyala province— led the province’s crossings by export value, recording $417.4 million and 1.109 million tons. The crossing accounted for 30% of the province’s export value and 29% of its export volume.

Khosravi, opposite Iraq’s Al-Mundhiriya crossing, ranked second with $406.8 million in exports weighing 1.062 million tons, representing 29% of the total value and 28% of volume. Sumar, also facing Diyala province, ranked third with $369 million in exports and 911,300 tons, accounting for 26% of value and 24% of volume.

Sheikh Saleh, bordering the Kurdistan Region, recorded $106 million in exports weighing 266,000 tons, or 8% of Kermanshah’s total export value. Shoushmi, opposite Halabja province in the Kurdistan Region, handled $15.49 million in exports weighing 246,000 tons, representing about 1% of the province’s export value.

Major exports included reinforcing steel and other iron products, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, building stone, dairy products, plastics, and disposable containers and tableware.