Kermanshah exports to Iraq reach $1.4B+ in seven months

Kermanshah exports to Iraq reach $1.4B+ in seven months
2026-11-01T22:18:31+00:00

Shafaq News- Kermanshah

Kermanshah province in western Iran exported $1,408,533,000 worth of goods to Iraq during the first seven months of the year, with shipments totaling 3,850,000 tons, provincial customs authorities said on Sunday.

Citing Kermanshah Customs Director-General Daryoush Sadeghi, Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the Qasr-e Shirin Free Zone customs office —bordering Iraq’s Diyala province— led the province’s crossings by export value, recording $417.4 million and 1.109 million tons. The crossing accounted for 30% of the province’s export value and 29% of its export volume.

Khosravi, opposite Iraq’s Al-Mundhiriya crossing, ranked second with $406.8 million in exports weighing 1.062 million tons, representing 29% of the total value and 28% of volume. Sumar, also facing Diyala province, ranked third with $369 million in exports and 911,300 tons, accounting for 26% of value and 24% of volume.

Sheikh Saleh, bordering the Kurdistan Region, recorded $106 million in exports weighing 266,000 tons, or 8% of Kermanshah’s total export value. Shoushmi, opposite Halabja province in the Kurdistan Region, handled $15.49 million in exports weighing 246,000 tons, representing about 1% of the province’s export value.

Major exports included reinforcing steel and other iron products, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, building stone, dairy products, plastics, and disposable containers and tableware.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon