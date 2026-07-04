Iran exports $214.7M in goods to Iraq through Mehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran exported 609,000 metric tons of goods worth $214.7 million to Iraq through the Mehran border crossing during the first quarter of the current Iranian year, which began on March 21, up 17% from a year earlier.

Cited by Iranian Mehr news agency on Saturday, AIlam Customs Director Sohrab Kamari said exports to Iraq included agricultural products, construction materials such as tiles, ceramics, glass, reinforcing steel, and building stone, as well as cement clinker, iron ore, PVC pipes, and live fish, attributing the increase of demand for construction materials and agricultural products.

Kamari also pointed to a sharp increase in international transit activity through the Mehran crossing, with 31,967 metric tons of transit goods passing through the border point, up 54% year-on-year. The number of transit trucks rose by 476% to 5,991, compared with the corresponding period last year.