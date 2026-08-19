Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf discussed separately with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi and Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi regional and international developments and bilateral relations on Wednesday, with Baghdad reiterating its support for diplomatic efforts to end regional conflicts, according to official statements.

Amedi reaffirmed Iraq’s support for measures that strengthen regional peace and preserve the sovereignty and independence of states, warning against escalation and the use of force. Al-Halbousi urged Ghalibaf to give Iraq “special consideration” for oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz to protect the country’s economic interests.

رئيس الجمهورية @nizarAmede يستقبل رئيس مجلس الشورى الإسلامي الإيراني السيد محمد باقر قاليباف والوفد المرافقاعتماد خيار الحوار البنّاء والمسارات الدبلوماسية لمعالجة القضايا العالقة وإرساء دعائم الأمن والتنمية والاستقرار الدائم. pic.twitter.com/lYN9cvoOgK — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) August 19, 2026

Al-Halbousi said Iraq has been among the countries most affected by regional developments and called on Tehran to take the nature of Iraqi-Iranian relations into account when dealing with Iraqi oil shipments through the strait.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed

Ghalibaf expressed Iran’s interest in strengthening coordination and cooperation with Iraq across various sectors.