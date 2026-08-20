Shafaq News- Karbala

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday that Iran and Iraq would not allow the West to determine their future or reduce them to “the margins of others’ narratives.”

Ghalibaf made the remarks during a ceremony in Karbala marking 40 days since the burial of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike earlier this year, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

“For every step the enemies of our two countries have taken to drive us apart, we have taken two steps toward one another,” Ghalibaf said.

He added that the two countries have a “clear plan” to strengthen their security and stability, curb foreign influence and pursue projects aimed at improving the lives of their peoples.

Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday with a high-level Iranian delegation for a three-day official visit.