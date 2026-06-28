Parliament Speaker backs diplomacy in talks with Araghchi

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Sunday reaffirmed Baghdad's support for diplomatic efforts and peaceful conflict resolution during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Al-Halbousi received Araghchi and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, including the recent agreement between Iran and the United States.

Araghchi reiterated Iran's commitment to supporting Iraq and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Iranian FM arrived in Baghdad for a one-day visit that includes talks on Iraq's outstanding payments for Iranian gas exports, the possible release of frozen Iranian assets under the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, security coordination, and preparations for the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Najaf on June 8.