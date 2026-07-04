Iraqi President outlines policy on Iran, US, and armed factions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad is moving forward with implementing its security agreement with Iran to end the presence of Iranian opposition factions on Iraq’s territory, Iraqi President Nizar Al-Amidi said on Saturday.

In an interview with Al Hadath TV, Al-Amidi indicated that Baghdad will build ties with Tehran on mutual respect, shared interests, and respect for sovereignty.

Relations with the United States, Europe, and Gulf states are sovereign decisions, he said, noting that Baghdad's ties with Iran or Washington will not come at the expense of one another.

On restricting weapons to the state, the president pointed out that the government began the first steps toward placing weapons under state control, with some armed factions responding positively. “The process requires caution and wisdom to avoid confrontation and bloodshed while addressing the reasons that led some groups to take up arms.”

Read more: Sept 30 weapons deadline leaves terms of disarmament unresolved

“After the coalition's mission ends, Baghdad will evaluate its security needs before deciding on any memoranda of understanding, agreements, or contracts with the United States or other countries to continue developing its military capabilities.”

Al-Amidi said Iraq rejects any attack on regional countries, especially Gulf states, from Iraqi territory, adding that Iraq's security and Gulf security are linked. He also called for a regional security framework after the end of the war in the region, saying Iraq could play a central role in promoting stability and economic recovery.

Regarding Turkiye, Al-Amidi said Baghdad is coordinating with Ankara to address the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) issue and the situation in Sinjar. He said the PKK issue “is longstanding and complex, and military action alone cannot resolve it.”

Read more:Turkiye’s cautious gamble: PKK disarmament and the regional chessboard

Baghdad and Erbil suffer from several shortcomings, but the constitution remains the basis for managing the relationship. He called on the Kurdistan Region's two main parties to form a government, reactivate parliament, and resolve financial disputes through the federal budget law while guaranteeing the Region's constitutional rights.

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes with higher stakes

The president also said the government has a genuine will to fight corruption, describing it as no less dangerous than terrorism. He said no one is above the law and that all corruption cases will be referred to the judiciary.