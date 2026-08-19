Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday offered condolences to the Bahr al-Uloom family after several of its members died in a traffic accident, extending his sympathies to the victims’ relatives and loved ones.

نتقدم بخالص التعازي وعميق الأسى إلى سماحة السيد الدكتور مهدي بحر العلوم وآل بحر العلوم الكرام، لرحيل عدد من أفراد عائلتهم الكريمة جراء حادث مروري مفجع.ونعرب عن بالغ حزننا ومواساتنا لهم في هذا المصاب الجلل، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمد الراحلين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنهم… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 19, 2026

The Bahr al-Uloom family is a prominent Iraqi religious and political family with deep roots in Najaf’s Shia scholarly establishment. Its members have held senior religious and political roles, including Mohammad Bahr al-Uloom, a prominent cleric and member of Iraq’s post-2003 Governing Council, and his son Ibrahim Bahr al-Uloom, who served as Iraq’s oil minister.