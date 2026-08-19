Nechirvan Barzani offers condolences to Bahr al-Uloom family

Nechirvan Barzani offers condolences to Bahr al-Uloom family
2026-08-19T13:27:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday offered condolences to the Bahr al-Uloom family after several of its members died in a traffic accident, extending his sympathies to the victims’ relatives and loved ones.

The Bahr al-Uloom family is a prominent Iraqi religious and political family with deep roots in Najaf’s Shia scholarly establishment. Its members have held senior religious and political roles, including Mohammad Bahr al-Uloom, a prominent cleric and member of Iraq’s post-2003 Governing Council, and his son Ibrahim Bahr al-Uloom, who served as Iraq’s oil minister.

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