Shafaq News- Diyala

Diyala could face severe flooding during the upcoming rainy season, with Hamrin Lake still about 90% full, a member of the provincial council said on Monday.

Aws Al-Mahdawi told Shafaq News that the lake could reach capacity with the first waves of rain and flooding, limiting its ability to absorb additional water. He warned that rising flows could threaten residents and farmland along the Diyala River and other waterways across the province.

Al-Mahdawi called for part of the lake’s water to be released in a controlled manner to create enough storage capacity for winter inflows, rather than waiting until levels become difficult to manage. He also proposed activating the Saladin spillway near the lake to divert water toward the marshes in Wasit province. Several villages built along the spillway’s route in recent years could face damage if flooding occurs or the spillway is activated.

Earlier today, Anbar’s Agriculture Directorate said in a statement that farmers along the Euphrates River should take precautions against rising water levels caused by water releases from Syria’s Tabqa Dam toward Iraq.

Read more: Rising Euphrates waters revive hopes in central Iraq