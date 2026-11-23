Shafaq News- Cairo

Iraq and Egypt signed 11 cooperation documents covering economic, commercial, investment, and scientific sectors on Monday, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi and his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, co-chaired the fourth session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Higher Joint Committee in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

The signed documents included the minutes of the committee’s fourth session and an agreement to prevent double taxation and tax evasion involving income and capital.

Other memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covered pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, radio and television broadcasting, fisheries development, nuclear and radiation regulatory oversight, scientific and research cooperation, and standards and quality, alongside two addenda to memorandums concerning youth and sports.

An executive program was signed under an MoU between Iraq’s Ministry of Planning and Egypt’s National Planning Institute.

During the committee meeting, Al-Zaidi said Baghdad was ready to expand economic cooperation with Cairo, particularly in oil, electricity, trade, and investment. He also warned that ongoing conflicts could have serious consequences for the region and beyond, and said Iraq was working to ease tensions.

Madbouly expressed Egypt’s willingness to advance bilateral initiatives and explore further opportunities for partnership.

Al-Zaidi also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate their positions on regional and international issues of mutual concern.